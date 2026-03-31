Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Mavericks On March 31

In his last game on March 21, Kuzma posted 20 points in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119 points per contest.

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