Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Mavericks On March 31
Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 31. Kuzma's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Kuzma posted 20 points in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.