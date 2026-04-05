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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Grizzlies On April 5

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 5. Kuzma's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Kuzma put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 133-101 loss to the Celtics. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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