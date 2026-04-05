Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Grizzlies On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Kuzma put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 133-101 loss to the Celtics. Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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