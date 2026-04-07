Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Square Off Against Pelicans On April 7

In his last action, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5, Filipowski tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per contest.

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