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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Square Off Against Pelicans On April 7

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, April 7. Filipowski's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5, Filipowski tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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