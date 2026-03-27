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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Play Nuggets On March 27

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 27. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Filipowski had six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Filipowski is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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