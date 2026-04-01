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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Nuggets On April 1

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, April 1. Filipowski's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Filipowski had 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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