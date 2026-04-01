Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Take On Nuggets On April 1

Filipowski had 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers on March 30. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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