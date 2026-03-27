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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Face Wizards On March 27

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Porzingis' points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Porzingis put up 17 points in his most recent appearance, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25. Porzingis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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