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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Face Timberwolves On March 13

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 13. Porzingis' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Porzingis put up 17 points and four blocks. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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