Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Face Timberwolves On March 13

In his most recent appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Porzingis put up 17 points and four blocks. Porzingis is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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