Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

Porzingis totaled 20 points, five assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15. Porzingis averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.