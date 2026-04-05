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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Porzingis' points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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