Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

In his last game, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds. Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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