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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Nuggets On March 29

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. Porzingis' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Porzingis posted 28 points and eight rebounds in a 131-126 win over the Wizards. Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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