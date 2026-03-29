Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Nuggets On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Porzingis posted 28 points and eight rebounds in a 131-126 win over the Wizards. Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per game.

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