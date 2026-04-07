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Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors • #7 C

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Kings On April 7

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Porzingis' points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Porzingis totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kristaps Porzingis

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