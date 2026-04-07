Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Kings On April 7

In his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Porzingis totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per game.

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