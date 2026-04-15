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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Warriors In Play-In Game

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Dunn's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Dunn posted four points and two steals in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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