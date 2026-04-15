Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Warriors In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, Dunn posted four points and two steals in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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