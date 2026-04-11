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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Trail Blazers On April 10

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Dunn's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Dunn tallied three points and six assists in his most recent action, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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