Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Trail Blazers On April 10

Dunn tallied three points and six assists in his most recent action, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Dunn is tops on his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

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