FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Thunder On April 8

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Dunn's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Dunn posted two points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News