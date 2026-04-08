Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Thunder On April 8

Last time out on April 7, Dunn posted two points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.3 points per contest.

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