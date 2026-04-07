Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Mavericks On April 7

In his most recent game, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Dunn put up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.