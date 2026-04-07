FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Mavericks On April 7

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Dunn's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Dunn put up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News