Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Knicks On March 9

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Dunn's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Dunn put up two steals in a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

