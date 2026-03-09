Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Knicks On March 9
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Dunn's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, Dunn put up two steals in a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies. Dunn leads his squad in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.
