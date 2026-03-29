Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

Dunn totaled two points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27. Dunn leads his team in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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