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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Dunn's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dunn totaled two points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-113 win over the Pacers on March 27. Dunn leads his team in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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