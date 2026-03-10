Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 10

In his last action, a 111-99 loss to the Suns on March 8, Knueppel totaled 15 points and four assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.