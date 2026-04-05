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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Timberwolves On April 5

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Knueppel tallied 20 points, four assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3. Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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