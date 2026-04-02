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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Suns On April 2

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Knueppel's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Knueppel tallied eight points and seven rebounds. Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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