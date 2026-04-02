Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Suns On April 2

In his last game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Knueppel tallied eight points and seven rebounds. Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

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