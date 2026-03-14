Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Spurs On March 14

In his last game on March 11, Knueppel recorded 24 points and seven rebounds in a 117-109 win over the Kings. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.9 points per game.

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