Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Pistons On April 10

In his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Knueppel put up 13 points and five assists. Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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