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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Pistons On April 10

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Knueppel's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Knueppel put up 13 points and five assists. Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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