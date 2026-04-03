Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On April 3

Last time out on April 2, Knueppel recorded 20 points in a 127-107 win over the Suns. Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per game.

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