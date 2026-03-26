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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Knueppel put up 14 points in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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