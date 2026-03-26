Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Knueppel put up 14 points in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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