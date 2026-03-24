Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24

In his most recent action, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21, Knueppel had nine points and five assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.0 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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