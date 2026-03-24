Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24
Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21, Knueppel had nine points and five assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are giving up 121.0 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.