Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Celtics On March 29

In his last game on March 28, Knueppel posted 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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