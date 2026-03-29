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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Celtics On March 29

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, Knueppel posted 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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