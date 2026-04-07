Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Celtics On April 7

In his most recent appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, Knueppel had 11 points. Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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