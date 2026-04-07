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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Celtics On April 7

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. Knueppel's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, Knueppel had 11 points. Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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