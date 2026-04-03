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Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers

Kobe Brown

Indiana Pacers • #24 SF

Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Kobe Brown and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Brown's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Brown posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 145-126 win over the Bulls. Brown is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.4 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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