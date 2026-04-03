Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Brown posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 145-126 win over the Bulls. Brown is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.4 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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