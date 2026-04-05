FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers

Kobe Brown

Indiana Pacers • #24 SF

Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Cavaliers On April 5

Kobe Brown and the Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, April 5. Brown's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown put up 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3. Brown is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kobe Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News