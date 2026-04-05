Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Cavaliers On April 5

Brown put up 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3. Brown is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.