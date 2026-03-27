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Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 27. Middleton's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Middleton posted 11 points and five assists in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Middleton is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Khris Middleton

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