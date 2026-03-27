Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Middleton posted 11 points and five assists in a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets. Middleton is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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