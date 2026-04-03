Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Magic On April 3

Middleton totaled eight points in his last action, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31. Middleton is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per game.

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