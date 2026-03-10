FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Take On Hawks On March 10

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Middleton's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Middleton put up six points in a 122-92 loss to the Raptors. Middleton is averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.3 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

