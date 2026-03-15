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Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 15

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Middleton's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Middleton totaled four points in his most recent game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13. Middleton is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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