Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 15

Middleton totaled four points in his most recent game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13. Middleton is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.