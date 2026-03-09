FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George And Jazz Square Off Against Warriors On March 9

Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 9. George's points prop was 23.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-99 loss to the Bucks on March 7, George put up 22 points and four assists. George is tops on his team in points per game (24.0), and averages 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 113.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keyonte George

