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Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Face Hawks On March 14

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 14. Porter's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12, Porter totaled six points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Porter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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