Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Face Hawks On March 14

In his last action, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12, Porter totaled six points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Porter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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