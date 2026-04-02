Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

In his last game on March 31, Huerter put up eight points in a 127-116 win over the Raptors. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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