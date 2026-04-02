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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Huerter's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Huerter put up eight points in a 127-116 win over the Raptors. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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