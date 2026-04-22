Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Magic In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Huerter put up three points in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.