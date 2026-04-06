Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face Magic On April 6

In his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Huerter had five points and six assists. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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