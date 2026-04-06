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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face Magic On April 6

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Huerter's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4, Huerter had five points and six assists. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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