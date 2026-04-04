FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face 76ers On April 4

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 4. Huerter's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Huerter put up 12 points in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News