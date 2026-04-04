Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face 76ers On April 4
Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 4. Huerter's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 2, Huerter put up 12 points in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.