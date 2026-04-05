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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Durant recorded 25 points, six assists and two blocks in a 140-106 win over the Jazz. Durant leads his team in points per contest (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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