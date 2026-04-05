Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Durant recorded 25 points, six assists and two blocks in a 140-106 win over the Jazz. Durant leads his team in points per contest (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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