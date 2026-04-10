Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Timberwolves On April 10

In his most recent appearance, a 113-102 win over the 76ers on April 9, Durant totaled 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Durant is tops on his team in points per contest (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.3 points per game.

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