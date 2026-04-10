Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Timberwolves On April 10
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 10. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 113-102 win over the 76ers on April 9, Durant totaled 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Durant is tops on his team in points per contest (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.