Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Suns On April 7

Durant tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in his most recent game, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Durant is tops on his squad in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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