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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Suns On April 7

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Durant tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in his most recent game, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Durant is tops on his squad in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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