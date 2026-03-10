FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Raptors On March 10

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Durant put up 23 points, four assists and two blocks. Durant paces his team in points per contest (26.1), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

