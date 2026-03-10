Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Raptors On March 10

In his last action, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Durant put up 23 points, four assists and two blocks. Durant paces his team in points per contest (26.1), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.