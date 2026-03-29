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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 29

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Durant posted 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies. Durant leads his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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