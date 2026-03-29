Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Durant posted 25 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies. Durant leads his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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