Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Nuggets On March 11
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10, Durant totaled 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Durant paces his squad in points per game (26.1), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
The Nuggets are conceding 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.