Kevin Durant And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 3

In his last game on April 21, Durant posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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