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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 2

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Durant's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Durant totaled 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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