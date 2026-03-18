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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Take On Lakers On March 18

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 18. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 100-92 loss to the Lakers on March 16, Durant totaled 18 points. Durant is tops on his squad in points per contest (25.8), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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