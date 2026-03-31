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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Knicks On March 31

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Durant posted 20 points and six assists in a 134-102 win over the Pelicans. Durant is tops on his squad in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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