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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Jazz On April 3

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 3. Durant's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Durant tallied 19 points and nine assists. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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