Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Jazz On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Durant tallied 19 points and nine assists. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.